Morgan Stanley Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $138.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.78.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.