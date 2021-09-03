Morgan Stanley Has $2.83 Million Stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 629.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 244,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of CorMedix worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CorMedix by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CorMedix by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.35. CorMedix Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $18.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 10,016.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

