Morgan Stanley Has $2.86 Million Position in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,201 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.78% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of KZIA stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.71.

Kazia Therapeutics Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

