Morgan Stanley Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 571.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Verso worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Verso by 41.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Verso by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verso by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Verso by 20.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

VRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $632.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.06. Verso Co. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

