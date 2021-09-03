Morgan Stanley Has $2.89 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bruker by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $90.88.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

