Morgan Stanley Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of The Joint worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Joint by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Joint by 53,032.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,671 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JYNT stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,585. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JYNT has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

