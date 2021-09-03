Morgan Stanley Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 87.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in argenx by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in argenx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after acquiring an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth $1,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $349.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.20. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

