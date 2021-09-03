Morgan Stanley Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Central Pacific Financial worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPF opened at $24.70 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

