Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 148.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $634,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NRO opened at $5.26 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.