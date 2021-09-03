Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of TrueBlue worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 71.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 15.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TBI opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $983.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

