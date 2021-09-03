Morgan Stanley Increases Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 217.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $660.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

