Morgan Stanley Increases Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 539.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 791,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 667,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of W&T Offshore worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 177,621 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 169.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 81.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 986,644 shares in the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

WTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:WTI opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $471.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.28. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

