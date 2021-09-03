Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.22% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000.

Get Columbia India Consumer ETF alerts:

INCO stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.