Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 445,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.17% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

