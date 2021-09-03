Morgan Stanley Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 277,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Health Assurance Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,785,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,875,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,499,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,659,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

HAAC stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

