Morgan Stanley Purchases 10,933 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $157,270.08. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE RMI opened at $23.70 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.