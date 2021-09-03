Morgan Stanley Purchases 123,269 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of ViewRay worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ViewRay by 8.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ViewRay by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ViewRay by 68.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $985.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

