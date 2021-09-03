Morgan Stanley Purchases 417,690 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,690 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $89,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 29.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHY stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

