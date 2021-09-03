Morgan Stanley Sells 11,479 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $49.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.