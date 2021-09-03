Morgan Stanley Sells 19,174 Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $902,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth $13,421,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

ICLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.02 million, a P/E ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 0.49. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

