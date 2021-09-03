Morgan Stanley Sells 24,290 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPAA opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $365.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

