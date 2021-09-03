Morgan Stanley Sells 35,678 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 116.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 209,943 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Arctis Global LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,112,000 after acquiring an additional 89,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE OFG opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.49. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $134.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

