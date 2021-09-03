Morgan Stanley Sells 55,904 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Ennis worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ennis by 69.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ennis by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 4.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $506.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.93 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

