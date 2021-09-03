Morgan Stanley Sells 7,313 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 155.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYJ opened at $15.99 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

