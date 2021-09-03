Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,547 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.03% of Wave Life Sciences worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

WVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

