Morpheus Labs Price Hits $0.0497 on Major Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $21.17 million and $481,000.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

