Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Motorola Solutions worth $75,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 601,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.71. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $149.81 and a one year high of $246.12.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

