Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) EVP Eldridge A. Burns Sells 3,436 Shares

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

COOP traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

