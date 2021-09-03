Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) EVP Eldridge A. Burns Sells 3,436 Shares

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
COOP traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $41.14.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
