MTC Wealth Management LLC Buys 783 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MTC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.0% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.38. The stock had a trading volume of 71,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,815. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $309.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.08 and its 200 day moving average is $276.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

