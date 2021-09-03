MU DANK (DANK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $71,287.00

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, MU DANK has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One MU DANK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. MU DANK has a total market cap of $583,563.53 and approximately $71,287.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001027 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00034980 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00022060 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About MU DANK

MU DANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,873,046 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

MU DANK Coin Trading

