Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 917,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $28,637,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,217,950.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00.

NASDAQ THRY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 102,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,914. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.