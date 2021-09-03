Multiplier Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $141,258.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $141,258.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003673 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00131508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00154251 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.80 or 0.07750150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,594.64 or 1.00111353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.73 or 0.00812718 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

