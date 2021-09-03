Mustafa Ozgen Sells 5,093 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,823,395.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $4.22 on Friday, hitting $342.27. 6,850,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,200. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 208.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.20 and a 200-day moving average of $373.11. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. decreased their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.