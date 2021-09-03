Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of VSE worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 28.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 15.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.14. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $633.29 million, a P/E ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VSEC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

