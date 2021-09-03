Myers Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

MYE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 65,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,480. The firm has a market cap of $815.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Foley bought 1,100 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 8,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,370.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

MYE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.