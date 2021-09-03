Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report sales of $179.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.40 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $132.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $711.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $643.50 million to $746.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $750.69 million, with estimates ranging from $675.60 million to $801.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,370.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Myers Industries by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 59,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 105,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 236,933 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $817.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

