MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for about $18.45 or 0.00036348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $424.32 million and $220.14 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00061592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00125113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.77 or 0.00785654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00047164 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

