Myriad (XMY) Market Capitalization Tops $7.22 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $7.22 million and $6,605.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,796,336,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

