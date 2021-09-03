Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Trading Down 1.2%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.37. 20,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 27,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $114.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

