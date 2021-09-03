NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Joseph M. Beechem Sells 23,114 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NSTG stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $60.77. 137,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,701,000 after acquiring an additional 171,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,645,000 after purchasing an additional 440,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,484,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,761 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

