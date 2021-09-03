Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 16,002 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,002 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 898,960 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,625,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.96. 38,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

