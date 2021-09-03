Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 965 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average of $103.16. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.10 and a 12 month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.