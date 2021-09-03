Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,858,000 after buying an additional 127,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.50. 44,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,267. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $773,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,492 shares of company stock valued at $48,701,969. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

