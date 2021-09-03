Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 558.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,983. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

