Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $82.62. The company had a trading volume of 36,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,823. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.