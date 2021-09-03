Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,830 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Leidos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 542,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Leidos by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after acquiring an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 16,745.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,436,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.