Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 3,245 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 229,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 98,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,147,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,631,000 after purchasing an additional 87,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $52.89. 475,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,969,807. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

