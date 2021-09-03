Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 3,413 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of The Southern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Southern by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after buying an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in The Southern by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,820. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 135,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,804. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.