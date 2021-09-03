Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 477 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Target by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Target by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $244.25. 240,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,785. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.39. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

