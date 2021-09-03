Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $429.31. The stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,478. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.18 and a 52-week high of $429.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.58 and a 200 day moving average of $384.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

